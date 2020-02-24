Clippers take season-worst losing streak into matchup with Memphis

The L.A. Clippers returned from the All-Star break on Saturday for an afternoon meeting with the Sacramento Kings, and the result wasn't pretty. Rather than getting revenge on the team that blew them out at home at the end of January, the Kings came into STAPLES Center and handed the Clippers their third loss in a row — the team's longest losing streak of the season.

In addition to Sacramento, the Clippers have lost to the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. A common theme in all of those games — and this season — is a lack of continuity. L.A. was down two starters in Patrick Beverley and Paul George in each game, while also trying to work two new players into the rotation.

Marcus Morris is one such player, who has appeared in four games for the Clippers since being traded by the New York Knicks. He's averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest with his new team, and his fit hasn't been seamless just yet.

The other is Reggie Jackson, who the Clippers acquired last week after the Detroit Pistons bought out his contract. Jackson started in Saturday's game against Sacramento and had a respectable line of 8 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists in 23 minutes of action.

Fortunately, the Clippers may not have to rely so heavily on their new players Monday night. Beverley and George are both considered questionable to play against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it seems more likely than not that at least one of them suits up. Both practiced Friday but were held out of Saturday's contest.

With or without them, this Grizzlies team is one that the Clippers have a clear advantage over on paper. Positionally speaking, Memphis doesn't have a single small forward on the roster — and L.A.'s two best players are wings.

That said, the Grizzlies did dominate the Clippers at STAPLES Center in early January. Without Beverley and George, L.A. scored 114 and allowed 140 in one of the team's most lopsided losses of the season.

With that, it won't be hard for the Clippers to find the motivation to win tonight's game. L.A. is one of the best teams at home in the NBA, and an embarrassing loss to a fringe playoff team is one they'll want to avenge.

Playing with urgency will be key for the Clippers. Some of the team's biggest losses this season have come against lesser teams, including the Grizzlies, Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. Treating those types of opponents with more respect will only help the team in the long run, and it could help them get back on track tonight.

The Clippers will host the Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. at STAPLES Center. L.A. is a 9-point favorite, according to Odds Shark.