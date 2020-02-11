Clippers take on slumping 76ers for the first time this season

Before the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season, the L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers had been penciled in as one of the most often predicted Finals matchups. With L.A.'s addition of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and Philly's of Al Horford, the two teams looked to be in a league of their own, give or take a few other teams.

And while things have gone relatively well for the Clippers, the same can't necessarily be said of the 76ers. Philadelphia has been one of the more disappointing teams in the league so far this season, as the team currently sits out of the top four in the Eastern Conference standings and has lost four of its last six.

Media personalities and journalists alike have been trying to figure out what's wrong with the 76ers almost since the beginning of the season, but so far, nothing has turned up.

If there's one thing that Philadelphia has done well, though, it's win basketball games on their home floor. The 76ers are 24-2 at Wells Fargo Center, which is the best home record in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks (25-3) and Miami Heat (22-3) are right in the mix.

The Clippers don't make a lot of trips out to Philly — they last played there in November 2018 — but tonight, the two conference heavyweights will face off in the City of Brotherly Love. The game will be aired on TNT at 4:00 p.m., and the Clippers are currently a 1.0-point favorite.

Taking down the 76ers will not be an easy task. Philadelphia is a relatively inefficient team offensively, yet boasts a top-five defense that's anchored by the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Teams are making a league-low 10.1 three-pointers per game against that unit, according to Basketball-Reference.

There's also Philadelphia's size. Shake Milton is the smallest guy getting run with the team's current starting rotation, and he's 6'5". The rest all stand 6'8" or higher.

The Clippers should be able to manage from 2-5, as George, Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac all have the size and strength to hold their own. The main concern is the point guard position, especially since Patrick Beverley will be sidelined for the third game in a row.

L.A.'s tallest guard is Amir Coffey at 6'7", and while he played well against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, starting him against a title contender doesn't seem like the best move just yet. Landry Shamet and Lou Williams are also options at the point, but both are small and would offer little on the defensive end against Simmons.

There's also the issue of L.A.'s closing five. Montrezl Harrell is the big in that situation, and he could get punished by Embiid. This will be a night where Doc Rivers has to let Zubac get some extended run, or else the Clippers will be dominated in the paint down the stretch. The Clippers are a significantly better team defensively when he's on the floor.

After tonight's game, L.A. will travel to Boston to play against the Celtics, the East's third seed. Getting a win in at least one of these two games would do a lot for the Clippers' confidence entering the All-Star break.