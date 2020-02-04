Paul George's late-game heroics carry Clippers to 108-105 win over Spurs

Last week, the L.A. Clippers were stunned by the Sacramento Kings thanks to a barrage of three-pointers. Sacramento knocked down 21-of-41 in their 124-103 victory over the Clippers, while L.A. made just 13.

Tonight, the Clippers did their best Kings impression. Just in the first quarter, the Clippers connected on seven of their 13 attempts from three-point range, three of which came from Patrick Beverley. In total, L.A. drained 11 of its 27 attempts from deep.

The result: The Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs in their final meeting of the season, 108-105. With the win, L.A. took the season series 3-1 — their first since the 2016-2017 season, and second since 1997.

Paul George was brilliant in the win, and that's not something we've been able to say about his previous games against San Antonio this season. Coming into tonight's game, George was averaging just 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 27.3 percent shooting against Kawhi Leonard's former team.

But in his third game back from injury, George went off for 19 points, a season-high 12 rebounds and eight assists. The two-way star went 6-of-13 from the floor (1-of-5 from three) and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

George made play after play, including a picture-perfect pass to Leonard for a slam in transition and an up-and-under lay-in that prompted a raucous bench celebration. Both plays resulted in lead changes as well — George's assist to Leonard put L.A. up 104-102 late in the fourth, and his acrobatic finish gave them a 67-65 lead roughly halfway through the third.

No play was more important than the dagger he hit in the final minute of the game, though.

With less than 15 seconds on the clock, George stepped back and fired off a mid-range jumper that fell perfectly through the net. The bucket put the Clippers up 106-102 with 13.7 seconds to play, which essentially ended the game and capped off an 11-3 run made in the final three minutes of the game.

Leonard made a few timely buckets of his own but was more consistent throughout the game. He made big plays on both sides of the ball and finished with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

The win wasn't always in the picture — the Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and looked largely disinterested in playing defense until the second half. But after allowing 39 points in the first quarter, the Clippers allowed a combined 42 in the third and fourth.

San Antonio began the third quarter 0-of-9 from the field and didn't make a field goal until there were less than six minutes to go in the frame. By then, the Clippers had already captured momentum.

The win brings the Clippers to 35-15 on the season, the best 50-game start in franchise history. L.A. also moved to 18-2 in games in which they've recorded at least 25 assists and 20-2 in games with at least 50 rebounds.

The L.A. Clippers will get Tuesday off before taking on the Miami Heat at home Wednesday night.