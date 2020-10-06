SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Report: 2021 Season Could 'Realistically' Begin in January or February

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers' 2020 campaign came to a difficult end in September, but fortunately, fans of the team may not have to wait that much longer for the 2021 season to begin.

In a conversation with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), said the upcoming season could realistically start in January or February.

"The latter part of January, February makes sense. If it's later than that, if we have a terrible winter because the virus decides to reassert herself, that's fine. The absolute earliest would be January, and that's doable."

Additionally, Charania noted that the NBA and NBPA have shared goals of an 82-game season, in-market play, less travel and a potentially reduced amount of fans. 

Moreover, Roberts says the league can't go much beyond Dec. 1 for the start of the free agency period, though the cap and tax are still unknown. 

All in all, this doesn't sound like an easy feat to pull off — having a full 82-game season with a February start date would either mean there would be less time between games or that the league is prepared to push the playoffs back into September or October once again. 

Having fans in attendance at games also sounds like a stretch, given the circumstances. Still, they've been allowed to attend NFL and college football games in limited quantities throughout their respective seasons. Perhaps this would be a decision left up to each franchise?

More details will come out once this current season finishes, and league officials have time to discuss future plans. For now, though, we can only remain hopeful that next season will be able to go on without a hitch. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers Among Favorites to Win 2021 NBA Title

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among favorites to win the 2021 NBA title, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Says Blown 3-1 Lead Will Bother Him Until He Wins Again

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said LA's blown 3-1 lead will haunt him until he wins.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet: 'I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life'

Landry Shamet broke his silence after the Clippers early playoff loss

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Nearly Took Break From Coaching After Leaving LA Clippers

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers says he nearly took a break from coaching after leaving the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Jimmy Butler had plans to meet with Clippers and Lakers

Jimmy Butler could have taken his talents to Los Angeles

Farbod Esnaashari

Former Clippers J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes Revisit 2015 Collapse to Rockets

Former Clippers J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes revisited the team's historic collapse in the 2015 NBA Playoffs to the Rockets in the latest episode of All The Smoke.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Offseason Targets: Why Nerlens Noel is a Perfect Fit in LA

The LA Clippers are in desperate need of a defensive-minded backup big. Nerlens Noel fits the role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on joining Sixers: 'We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia'

Doc Rivers has already embraced Philadelphia

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Tyronn Lue meeting with LA Clippers on Saturday

The Clippers head coach interviewing process is officially beginning.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue to Meet with New Orleans Pelicans

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue will reportedly meet with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in regards to their open head coaching position.

Garrett Chorpenning