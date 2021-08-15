Brandon Boston Jr. Looking to 'Prove Everybody Wrong' During Summer League

In a YouTube series focused on introducing the fanbase to the team's new rookies, the LA Clippers content team released a video on Friday that featured no. 51 overall pick Brandon Boston Jr. The video shows highlights of Boston's Summer League play, while integrating quotes from the 19-year-old rookie.

As the video concludes, Boston says that he is looking to prove everybody wrong during Summer League. Before struggling in his first and only season in college, many mock drafts had Brandon Boston going top-5 in the draft. After slipping nearly 50 spots down from that initial projection, Boston feels as if he has a lot of people to prove wrong.

The 19-year-old is off to a good start in Summer League, showing flashes of why he was such a highly touted prospect out of high school. While his upside certainly resides in his shot creating abilities, he seems to understand what is going to be required of him on this Clippers team.

In a postgame interview, Brandon Boston Jr. told the media that he understands his role will not be to create his own shot while sharing the floor with Paul George and eventually Kawhi Leonard. Because of this, Boston emphasized the importance of his ability to knock down the corner three. Throughout his first few Summer League games, that is one area he has looked especially comfortable in.

The Clippers took a chance on Brandon Boston Jr. in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the 19-year-old has already embraced the challenge of proving doubters wrong.