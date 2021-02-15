Breaking: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard will not be suiting up for Sunday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he is dealing with a left lower leg contusion.

The news came as a last-minute scratch. The Clippers will now be without both of their All-Stars, as Paul George will also miss the game while he continues to recover from the bone edema in his right toe.

While Leonard did head to the locker room early on in their win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday with an apparent injury, he returned in the first quarter and played unbothered. The injury he sustained appeared to be related to his groin area, not his lower leg.

Head Coach Tyronn Lue said pregame that Leonard sustained the injury “some time on this road trip” but was not sure when.

Lue Williams will start in place of Leonard against the Cavaliers.