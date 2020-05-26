AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Charles Barkley: "I'm 100 Percent Sure" the NBA will Return this Summer

Garrett Chorpenning

There's been a lot of talk about resuming the NBA season lately, though there's still no official word on when, where or how it will happen. That said, the rumored plan to start things back up in Orlando has been confirmed by just about everybody but Adam Silver.

We can now add Charles Barkley to that list. 

The Hall of Fame forward and TV personality appeared on the latest episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show"(h/t Yahoo Sports) and discussed the latest with the NBA. 

"We're gonna make a decision in the next week," Barkley said. "I'm 100% sure we're going to play."

Given his status, we can assume that Barkley is a pretty connected guy and that he's telling the truth. However, he doubled down later in the conversation and included his source.

"I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner," he said. "We're going to play basketball."

At this point, the only thing that seems uncertain about the league's return is the postseason format. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported over the weekend that the league's general managers are considering several options, including expanding the playoffs to include a group stage and re-seeding teams 1-16 rather than having a traditional East and West format. 

It's unclear how much support each idea has at this point, and it's also possible that a standard postseason is held, but there's never been a better time to eliminate the East vs. West format. 

Travel has long been the main concern with that scenario, but since all teams are expected to play at the same venue, there's no need to worry about it.

Regardless of the decision that's made, NBA fans can expect play to resume to some degree this summer. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jared Dudley says the Lakers playing the Clippers in the playoffs would be "seven home games"

Jared Dudley insinuated that the Clippers are lucky to not have fans in the arena against the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jerry West on Passing of Jerry Sloan: "I really loved this guy"

LA Clippers consultant Jerry West was close with the late Jerry Sloan, who passed on Friday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers gives Championship Advice to Colts: "You cannot take it for granted"

Doc Rivers gave the Colts a reminder to take advantage of their championship window.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Could Dominate NBA Awards After Season Ends

The LA Clippers could end up with a monopoly of this year's NBA awards once the 2019-2020 season comes to a close.

Garrett Chorpenning

Dominique Wilkins reveals a Hilarious Story from his time on the Clippers

Dominique Wilkins revealed he mistook a player for a ball boy.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: NBA Deciding Between Multiple Formats Ahead of Return

The NBA is reportedly deciding between multiple regular season and postseason formats ahead of an eventual return to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Danny Green on Stopping the Clippers: "You don’t want other guys getting off"

Danny Green believes the Lakers need to contain the Clippers' X-Factors if they were to meet in the playoffs.

Farbod Esnaashari

Why the NBA Shutdown Could Benefit the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were rolling just before the NBA season was suspended, but the team could return in even better shape.

Garrett Chorpenning

Who Makes it on the LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Five?

The LA Clippers' All-Time Starting Five may be more controversial than you think.

Garrett Chorpenning

Chris Paul on Losing Game 5 to OKC: "That was probably the biggest heartbreak ever"

To this day, Chris Paul considers losing to the Thunder his biggest heartbreak.

Farbod Esnaashari