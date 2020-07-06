AllClippers
Chris Paul on being a Clipper: "I didn't appreciate it enough"

Farbod Esnaashari

The Lob City Clippers had a bit of an ugly breakup. There were chemistry issues, Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets, his team almost fought the Clippers, and Blake Griffin was unceremoniously traded to the Detroit Pistons. Despite all of that, Chris Paul still looks at his time in LA fondly.

Chris Paul spoke about his time in Lob City with former Clippers Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson in the Knuckleheads podcast.

CP3 never made it past the second round in six years with the LA Clippers, so it would be easy to take that time for granted. Despite that, the team was able to set multiple franchise records, have numerous 50+ win regular seasons, and gave a new meaning to being a Clipper. It's easy to forget they were one win away from the Western Conference Finals, because at the end of the day, they didn't make it.

Throughout the years, there were numerous reports about Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, and the Clippers having chemistry issues. It was further evident by the rocky breakup, and the tumultuous Clippers-Rockets meeting where the two teams nearly fought in the Clipper locker room. Even with all the drama, Chris is still willing to look at playing with Griffin in a positive light.

“Man it was crazy playing with Blake and DJ," Paul said. "Everybody always talked about how I made them better, but they made me better. Some of them passes I threw probably should have been turnovers... all you had to do was keep it in the arena and one of them would get it.”

Regardless of what Clipper fans think of Chris Paul, he should forever be remembered as the man who brought a winning attitude to the franchise. Without Lob City, today's team would never exist.

