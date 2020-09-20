SI.com
AllClippers
HomeGame DayNews
Search

Chris Webber believes Clippers' Chemistry issues were about the locker room or leadership

Farbod Esnaashari

When the Clippers mentioned chemistry being the reason why they collapsed, it surprised NBA fans around the world, including Chris Webber.

During a phone interview with NBA media, Chris Webber was asked directly if he thought the Clippers' chemistry issues were legit. It's a valid question because everyone is still trying to figure out what went wrong with the Clippers. For the most part, it feels like mentions of fatigue or chemistry were just false excuses.

To hear that excuse, surprised Webber, as he believed the Clippers would be the Western Conference champions.

"I thought they were going to win in the Western Conference Finals," Webber said. "Instead of them taking ownership and giving credit at the end of the series, to put it on that is surprising.”

The Clippers spent the majority of the season trying to disprove any notion of chemistry being an issue. Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and other members of the team would tweet out their disapproval, saying that it was "fake news." 

As the season wraps up, we're going to hear every single reason for why the Clippers combusted. There will be a plethora of leaks; some of the leaks will be real, and some will be fake. Regardless of whatever story unfolds, at the end of the day, they just went cold and choked.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Angelo Russell: NBA Fans Still Want to See LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell suggests a way that we could still see the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers play a seven-game series.

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: Philadelphia 76ers Interested in Reuniting with Lou Williams

If the LA Clippers are open to trading Lou Williams this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers may be a potential suitor.

Garrett Chorpenning

Five Centers the LA Clippers Could Add in Free Agency

The LA Clippers are in need of an upgrade down low. Here's who they could look to add in free agency this offseason.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

cyrill77

Chris Webber: 'The Clippers were Hollywood'

Chris Webber doesn't believe the Clippers were about blue collar grit.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Finishes Fifth in MVP Voting

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard finished in fifth place in this year's MVP race.

Garrett Chorpenning

Which LA Clippers Players Could Become Free Agents this Offseason?

Now that the LA Clippers' season has come to an end, we take a look at which players could become free agents this offseason.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Miller on Clippers Collapse: 'You can’t tell me it was all about chemistry'

Reggie doesn't buy the chemistry excuse, and neither should you.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Doc Rivers Returning as LA Clippers Head Coach in 2021

Doc Rivers will return as head coach of the LA Clippers in 2021, according to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Mygame77

Lou Williams: 'We're pissed off. We were up 3-1'

The Clippers have nothing to blame but themselves

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to All-NBA Second Team

LA Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard was officially named to the All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett Chorpenning