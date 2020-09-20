When the Clippers mentioned chemistry being the reason why they collapsed, it surprised NBA fans around the world, including Chris Webber.

During a phone interview with NBA media, Chris Webber was asked directly if he thought the Clippers' chemistry issues were legit. It's a valid question because everyone is still trying to figure out what went wrong with the Clippers. For the most part, it feels like mentions of fatigue or chemistry were just false excuses.

"When I hear that, there’s either two things," Webber said. "You’re either sending shots at each other in the locker room. Or you’re sending shots at the leader because he didn’t allow chemistry. Those are the only two ways I can look at it."

To hear that excuse, surprised Webber, as he believed the Clippers would be the Western Conference champions.

"I thought they were going to win in the Western Conference Finals," Webber said. "Instead of them taking ownership and giving credit at the end of the series, to put it on that is surprising.”

The Clippers spent the majority of the season trying to disprove any notion of chemistry being an issue. Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and other members of the team would tweet out their disapproval, saying that it was "fake news."

As the season wraps up, we're going to hear every single reason for why the Clippers combusted. There will be a plethora of leaks; some of the leaks will be real, and some will be fake. Regardless of whatever story unfolds, at the end of the day, they just went cold and choked.