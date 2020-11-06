SI.com
Report: Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian joining Sacramento Kings

Farbod Esnaashari

It looks like the Clippers are cleaning out more and more members from Doc Rivers' previous staff. The next candidate to leave is assistant coach Rex Kalamian.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers assistant Rex Kalamian is finalizing a deal to join the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach. 

Kalamian spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers. He also previously spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Clippers from 1995-2003. During that first tenure, Kalamian received an offer to join the team as a video coordinator from former GM Elgin Baylor. For those who may not know, Kalamian was born and raised in LA, and transitioned from a coordinator to a coach in LA. Transitioning from a video coordinator to assistant coach may seem like a natural progression, but isn't always the easiest; many coordinators are stuck in that position for years.

Here's a list of all the NBA teams Kalamian has coached for:

1995–2003 Los Angeles Clippers (assistant) 
2004–2005 Denver Nuggets (assistant)
2005–2007 Minnesota Timberwolves (assistant)
2007–2009 Sacramento Kings (assistant)
2009–2015 Oklahoma City Thunder (assistant)
2015–2018 Toronto Raptors (assistant)
2018–present Los Angeles Clippers (assistant)

Kalamian isn't the first member of Doc Rivers' previous staff to leave the team during this offseason. There have already been reports of Sam Cassell joining Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Not only that, but Tyronn Lue has added a phenomenal staff that includes Kenny Atkinson from the Nets, and Dan Craig from the Miami Heat. That coaching staff will be put to the test if the season starts as early as next month.

