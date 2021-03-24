Report: Clippers Exploring Multi-Team Trades for Lonzo Ball

The Clippers want Lonzo Ball, but they're trying to figure out a way to get him without giving up too much.

According to Marc Stein, the Clippers are exploring potential multiteam trade scenarios for Lonzo Ball. The reason for this is because the Clippers lack first-round picks, but they also don't want to give up any players too valuable.

At this point, it's become very obvious that the Clippers are trying to get a point guard during the trade deadline. There have been some rumors about getting potential big men like Myles Turner, but everything has been centered around guards. In terms of the guards they want, it seems to go in this respective order: Lonzo Ball, Ricky Rubio, and George Hill.

The Clippers can get any of the three guards they desire, the team just needs to figure out what exactly they're willing to part with. On paper, their team should have been good enough to win a championship without making a move. The Clippers started 16-5 in the first 21 games of the season but went 10-11 in the next 21 games of the season. The unexpected drop-off is why they're suddenly in the position that they're in now. They have minimal first-round picks to offer because of the Paul George trade and cleared out most of their assets to assemble the roster they have now.

The NBA Trade Deadline is on March 25. The Clippers have less than two days to make their move.

