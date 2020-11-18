SI.com
Clippers not pursuing a James Harden trade

Farbod Esnaashari

In an unexpected twist, James Harden is now the most sought after player in the NBA free agency. 

On Saturday afternoon, it was revealed to me that James Harden wanted to leave Houston - he wanted to be a member of the Brooklyn Nets. As time progressed, other members of the media confirmed that Harden wanted to leave the Houston Rockets.

Some reported that Harden had an interest in the Philadelphia 76ers, and others said there was a chance that the Boston Celtics had a shot. Kelly Iko and David Aldrige most recently reported that the LA Clippers are out of that race.

In all honesty, this is a good thing for the Clippers. Speaking with firsthand knowledge, Harden's clear destination is the Brooklyn Nets. If the Clippers were to trade for him, they'd more than likely be wasting assets.

Prior to free agency, the Clippers were ranked 2nd in Vegas betting odds to win a championship. Even if they don't make major moves, they will likely make moves at the trade deadline. If you're a Clipper fan, don't panic. The talent was always there, they just need to fine-tune things. Obviously, getting a talent like James Harden would put them over the top, but they're still at the top.

As things shape out, it seems like the landscape of the NBA is going to change. However, it's honestly all the same. Prior to the free agency, the best teams on paper were the: Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Nets (no order). So far during the free agency, it seems like the best teams are the: Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Nets.

It's been said before, but the 2020-21 NBA Season is going to be a rollercoaster.

