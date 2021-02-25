NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: Clippers a preferred trade destination for Kyle Lowry

The LA Clippers have a chance of getting Kyle Lowry
According to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Clippers could become a potential trade destination for Kyle Lowry.

Lowry to the Clippers has been an on-going rumor throughout the entire season, and sort of a pipe dream for Clippers fans. However, Pompey's report changes the trajectory from a pipe dream, to a possible reality. The biggest issue in acquiring Lowry will always be what exactly do the Clippers need to give up.

This translates to wanting to players like Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, or Reggie Jackson. There's a big gamble in trading away players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley when they're clearly some of the emotional leaders of the Clippers, and mentors to the younger players. Giving away Ivica Zubac is also a huge gamble itself because of the fact that he's a starting-caliber center for the Clippers, that's been putting up great numbers off the bench recently. He's been finishing games for the Clippers this season, and without him, the roster becomes a paper-thin frontcourt.

Obviously, trading for Kyle Lowry puts the Clippers in a better position talent-wise than before. On paper, they would become a clear favorite in the Western Conference - a reuniting of championship-winning trio of Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry. However, the team is already very good when fully healthy, and the chemistry is off the charts this season. With the way they're currently playing, it's a risk to not give them a legit shot for a championship. 

Would you trade for Kyle Lowry?

