Luka Doncic Reveals Thoughts About Facing LA Clippers in Playoffs Again

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is looking forward to taking on the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks had a memorable playoff series in 2020. Even though the Clippers managed to come out on top, the Mavericks kept things competitive through the first four games. Now, both teams are preparing for another first-round meeting one year later.

The matchup became solidified on Sunday night after the Clippers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Mavericks to the Minnesota Timberwolves. LA clinched the No. 4 seed as a result, while Dallas secured a fifth-place finish.

Following Dallas's loss, Luka Doncic spoke about his team's upcoming series with the Clippers, saying simply, "It's a hell of a matchup."

Despite finishing one spot higher than Dallas, the Clippers actually lost the season series with the Mavericks this year. The first of the three contests also happened to be LA's worst game of the season, when the team scored just 27 points in the first half en route to a 124-73 defeat at home. They split the final two games of the series in March.

There's no shortage of talent on these two rosters. The Clippers are, of course, led by All-Star duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but opposing teams won't want to overlook key role players like Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Dallas is Doncic's team, but he's gotten plenty of help from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

There's also some history here. Last year's playoff matchup wasn't exactly civil, as verbal and physical blows were thrown throughout the series. Doncic and Morris Sr. were notably involved with each other, though Porzingis and former Clippers center Montrezl Harrell got into altercations as well.

The Clippers are favored to win the series and move on to the second round, but expect Dallas to put up a good fight.

The schedule for the Clippers - Mavericks series remains to be determined.

