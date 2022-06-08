Details of LA Clippers' Intuit Dome Halo Board Revealed

We're still years away from the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome Arena opening, but that won't stop new details of information from being revealed. The organization partnered with Daktronics to bring an immersive Halo Board experience that no one has ever experienced before - the largest ever double-sided halo display in an arena setting.

The LA Clippers helped Daktronics surpass $800 million in orders during the 2022 Fiscal Year, with much of this being due to their massive Halo Board order.

“This milestone is a testament to our people, products and services all working together for the betterment of our customers,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “While large projects like Intuit Dome’s Halo Board lead the way in meeting our order goals, we value every order in every market as we look to deliver audiovisual solutions to help our customers achieve their unique business objectives. We’re excited to build these products and deliver them to our customers around the world.”

What exactly is the Halo Board? It's a double-sided halo display that will feature roughly 38,375 square feet of digital canvas. It's going to include more than 3,592 60-inch television and more than 233 million LEDs. The organization included more details in a press release:

"The Clippers specifically designed and engineered the Intuit Dome roof to accommodate the unique Halo Board, optimizing sightlines from all seats and putting a priority on the viewing experience of upper-bowl seats. The inner halo display will measure 32 feet high by 623 feet in circumference and the outer halo display will measure 28 feet high by 661 feet in circumference, making the full halo proportionally more balanced than others. The entire halo will be 4K and feature a tight 3.9-millimeter pixel layout."

The organization wants its Intuit Dome arena to be the greatest arena anyone has ever experienced, with the Halo Board being one of the highlights.

“Intuit Dome will redefine what it means to be the best arena in the world, and our Halo Board, thanks to Daktronics, will help build the most intense live experience in sports,” said Gillian Zucker, LA Clippers President of Business Operations. “We are excited to partner with Daktronics, an innovator in video displays, to develop a Halo Board that will create one of the most intense live experiences in sports."

There will be additional displays located inside and outside of the Intuit Dome, connecting with audiences as they arrive at the arena. In addition, there will be a giant 23-foot-high and 190-foot-wide screen display that will overlook the basketball court on The Plaza.

The numbers sound unreal to believe, but the Intuit Dome surely promises to deliver something fans' eyes have never seen before.