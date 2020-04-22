AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Doc Rivers Reminisces on Friendship With Michael Jordan: "We were Good Friends until I got to the Knicks"

Farbod Esnaashari

Once upon a time, Doc Rivers considered himself good friends with Michael Jordan. That is, until he became a member of the New York Knicks.

In a recent interview with Karley Marotta of ABC's 27WKOW News, Doc Rivers reminisced on his friendship with Michael Jordan. 

"We actually lost our friendship," Rivers said to Marlotta. "We were really good friends, you know we were on the Playboy All-American team in college, and we spent some time together. He came over to my house."

There was one particular moment during the 1988 All-Star game that Doc Rivers will never forget. Michael Jordan had risen to become the most popular player in the NBA, and the All-Star game was in the Bulls' hometown of Chicago. In a rare moment, both Doc Rivers and Michael Jordan were on the same team. The east was up 60-54 against the west going into the half. Once it became halftime, Jordan went into a hyper-competitive mode.

“The best part about that game was, where Michael at least made me feel like an All-Star for a moment, was at half time," Rivers said.

Michael Jordan stood up, and gave an impassioned speech to head coach Mike Fratello. He proclaimed, "I'm not losing this game." 

"He said hey coach I’m not losing this game, I don’t lose at home, I’m not losing, play Doc, and he named a couple of other guys that wanted to win," Rivers said.

It's a moment Rivers has remembered with great fondness throughout his NBA career. One where he felt like something bigger, to be listed as a player who was known for a will to win.

"That made me feel good," River said. "He wanted me on the floor during the All-Star game."

The relationship between Doc Rivers and Michael Jordan soured around 1992, when Doc Rivers joined the Knicks. The Knicks and Bulls had numerous heated playoff encounters, and it ultimately took over the relationship between the two friends.

"We had a couple of big run-ins," Rivers said. "One I remember us grabbing each other’s shirts and I mean we almost came to blows. It absolutely affected our friendship for a long time.”

There are certain times in life, and the NBA, where once a line is crossed, it's hard to come back from. It seems like those run-ins between the Knicks and Bulls, crossed those lines for Jordan and Rivers. 

"You'd be amazed how long that lasts with players, even after their careers," Rivers said.

Time heals all wounds though, and it definitely seems like these two have an opportunity to repair that friendship.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Sparks, and Galaxy create Superteam to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

L.A. sports teams launch "Teams for LA" supersale website to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Could Reunite with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

LA Clippers Assistant Coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly interested in coaching Kyrie Irving again, this time for the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

An Exclusive Q&A With Ivica Zubac: "I think we’re going to come back."

Ivica Zubac answered questions about staying in shape, Patrick Beverley's 2K shenanigans, and what's been going on in the Clippers' Zoom conferences.

Farbod Esnaashari

Remembering How Michael Jordan was Almost Traded to the LA Clippers

Michael Jordan almost ended up with the LA Clippers in 1988. Would he still have been as successful wearing blue and red?

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams on Montrezl Harrell Returning Next Season: "I feel very Confident that we'll be able to keep this group together."

Lou Williams believes the Clippers will run the whole team back next season.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Wants to Finish His Career with the LA Clippers

Lou Williams has found a home with the LA Clippers, and he doesn't want to play for any other team for the rest of his career.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams on Kawhi Leonard: "Kawhi talks the most in our Group Chat. The Dude is a Leader"

The outside world may view Kawhi Leonard as a quiet individual, but Lou Williams says otherwise.

Farbod Esnaashari

Mike Conley Eliminates Chauncey Billups in ESPN Horse Challenge Semis

After defeating Trae Young in the first round, LA Clippers analyst Chauncey Billups was eliminated by Mike Conley in the ESPN HORSE Challenge semifinals.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet: Game-Winning Shot was "Best Feeling of My Career"

LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet breaks down the game-winning shot he made that downed the Golden State Warriors in Game 2.

Garrett Chorpenning

Fans may not return to Staples Center Until 2021

Basketball still has a chance to return this year, but the fans won't be.

Farbod Esnaashari