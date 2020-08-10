AllClippers
Doc Rivers says the Clippers have been inconsistent

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers have been a frustrating team to watch in Orlando; the team is currently 3-3 in the bubble.

Here are the teams the Clippers have defeated, and been defeated by.
Wins: Pelicans, Mavericks, Blazers
Losses: Lakers, Suns, Nets

Granted, two of the Clippers losses were heartbreaking buzzer-beaters. At the same time, the team was clearly flipping a switch during all the games they lost. The Clippers have largely played with a "flip the switch" mentality all season, and especially during the seeding games. 

LA has a hard time putting together a quality 48 minutes and plays incredibly inconsistent defense - the Brooklyn Nets scoring 45 points in the first quarter was evidence of that. Doc Rivers is concerned about that inconsistency. 

"I think we've been inconsistent," Rivers said. "We've had a lot of guys in and out. Obviously not the way you would plan on heading into the Playoffs. But it is what it is. We just have to make the best of it."

A big reason why the Clippers have been so inconsistent in the bubble is because the Clipper roster has been inconsistent. At one point, six of their players were unable to attend training camp, and key players are still missing during seeding games. Continuity was a huge issue for them in the regular season, and remains to be one in the bubble.

"We're hoping by Playoff time we have our entire roster in the same state, that would be nice," Rivers said. "Hopefully we can find some kind of rhythm because right now we've been very inconsistent."

The Clippers have never been the luckiest franchise. When Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, the stars aligned for their fortunes to change. As Doc Rivers says, the team will have to make the best of their current situation until things get better.

