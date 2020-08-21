Doc Rivers thought Kevin Durant would be 'King of New York' with Knicks

Kevin Durant plays for New York, but not the team that Doc Rivers expected.

Before the playoffs began, Doc Rivers was a guest on 'The Boardroom: Out of Office' podcast, where he discussed Kevin Durant's free agency. Rivers was on the podcast with Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman. Some of the other topics Rivers discussed were: his years with the Knicks, pitching KD with Clippers, and what Steve Ballmer brought to the Clippers as a businessman.

“Early on, I was like, ok, Rich is from New York, [Durant] can be the King of New York City," Rivers said. "I got a feeling KD is going to the Knicks. Listen, I’m in the league and I actually thought that, so you know everybody else thought it as well.”

Unfortunately for the Knicks, Kevin Durant went to their cross-town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. In a year where the Knicks were expecting Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Zion Williamson, they received nothing.

Some believe the Knicks were reluctant to sign Kevin Durant to a max contract because of his Achilles injury, but it could be very easy to assume he just didn't want to go there. Even in the case of Kawhi Leonard, he confirmed in a Clipper press conference that he never wanted to meet or sign with the Knicks in Free Agency.

We've yet to see Kevin Durant perform as a resident of New York, but the world is eager to see his debut. One thing is for sure though, Doc Rivers has bigger issues on his mind these days, as the Clippers face the greatest offense in NBA history in the playoffs.