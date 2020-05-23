AllClippers
Dominique Wilkins reveals a Hilarious Story from his time on the Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Dominique Wilkins didn't have the best time on the LA Clippers. He was beyond upset about being traded to the team in 1994. The unhappy situation didn't stop him from creating a hilarious memory.

Wilkins was on NBA Inside Stuff '90s Reunion, where he revealed a funny story from his time on the team - Wilkins mistook a player for a ball boy.

"When I first got traded to the Clippers, I’m pissed off because I got traded," Wilkins said. "I go in the locker room, I see this kid wearing a pair of Clippers shorts and a long t-shirt. And, again, I’m pissed off. I sit down and say, 'Hey, ball boy. Go get me some socks.' He said, 'I ain’t no damn ball boy. I play on this team.' I didn’t know."

Who was the ball boy? It was Randy Woods.

"It was Randy Woods," Wilkins said. "I never saw the kid play!"

In all fairness to Dominique, Randy Woods averaged 4 minutes a game in the 1993 season, and 8.8 minutes a game in the 1994 season. Throughout his career, Woods averaged 7.2 minutes a game. This isn't to disrespect Woods either, just showing the perspective Dominique may have been going through. Dominique was a superstar on the eastern conference, who wasn't paying attention to a rookie that averaged 4 minutes a game on the Clippers.

In terms of most disrespectful moments in NBA locker room history, mistaking a player for a ball boy has to be towards the top of the list. 

