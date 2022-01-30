Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Charlotte Hornets 115-90

The LA Clippers are currently 4-3 on what was supposed to be a dreadful road trip without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They have done it in a multitude of ways, with several different guys filling roles they were never expected to play. Ty Lue said after the game that the team has great chemistry, with guys filling in wherever they're asked to fill in. It has been fun to watch, and this game was another example of that.

The Clippers had a fantastic defensive performance in this game; however, defense has hardly been their issue this season. While the defense has remained consistent all year, the offense is what has fluctuated. The Clippers were able to find that in this game as well, starting with Reggie Jackson. It has been an up and down year for Reggie, who is being asked to do much more than what anyone anticipated; however, he has proven his capability at times on this road trip. Reggie finished this game with a team-high 19 points on 8/13 from the field and 3/4 from deep. He was picking his spots well, and helped set the tone early.

As good as Reggie was, it was once again the Clippers' bench that won this game. Brandon Boston Jr. was a +31, Luke Kennard was a +28, Justise Winslow was a +28, and Eric Bledsoe was a +23. That unit has carried the Clippers the majority of this road trip, and it has largely been due to the play of Luke Kennard. While he did not get up as many three-points attempts in this game as he has previously, Kennard still finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 50% from the field.

Brandon Boston Jr. gave the Clippers some very solid minutes, leading the team in plus/minus, and tying Reggie Jackson atop the team lead in scoring with 19 points. Only 15 rookies have scored more total points than Brandon Boston Jr. has this season, which is especially impressive considering 50 rookies were drafted ahead of him.

After the game, Boston said he has been working hard in the weight room trying to put on size and strength. He has been attacking bigger players on both offense and defense, fighting through screens defensively while getting downhill offensively. Boston said after the game that a performance like this boosts his confidence every time.

The Clippers will conclude their road trip in Indiana against the Pacers before finally heading back home to take on a struggling Lakers team.