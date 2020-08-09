Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Damian Lillard talk trash on Instagram

In an entirely unexpected finish on Saturday, the shorthanded Clippers defeated the Portland Trailblazers after Damian Lillard missed two clutch free throws to take the lead.

For context, Lillard is shooting 88.6% from the free-throw line this season, and shoots 88.9% in his career; him missing two clutch free throws in a row is rare. What ensued was Patrick Beverley mocking "Dame Time" on the sidelines.

Lillard took exception to the mockery, and clapped back during his postgame interview. "I've sent [Patrick Beverley] home before at the end of the game," Lillard said. "Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So they know."

The argument didn't end there. After seeing Damian Lillard's comments, both Patrick Beverley and Paul George responded on Instagram.

George was the first to respond, "And you getting sent home this year 🤣 respect✊🏾." Beverley then joked by saying, "Cancun on 3 😂😂😂." Lillard again took exception to George's statements, telling him, "Keep switching teams ... running from the grind. You boys is chumps."

The arguments didn't end there, as George continued on both the Bleacher Report Instagram post, and on his Instagram story. It's pretty clear that there is unsettled beef between the three players. It seems like George and Beverley may not be the most friendly with Lillard off or on the court.

For those who may have forgotten, Lillard eliminated Beverley from the playoffs with a game-winning shot in 2014, and eliminated Paul George from the playoffs in 2019. George famously called Lillard's shot a "bad shot", and the animosity is still fresh.

There's almost no chance that the Clippers face the Blazers in the playoffs this year. Everyone can agree, though, that there needs to be a sequel to Damian Lillard vs. Paul George and Patrick Beverley.