JaMychal Green is still puzzled at Clippers playoff collapse

Farbod Esnaashari

Much like the rest of us, JaMychal Green still can't believe that the LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

At the end of Game 4, everyone felt like the Clippers were going to defeat the Nuggets; they were up 3-1, and won Game 4 in a very dominating fashion. They dominated the first three-quarters of Game 5, and somehow blew a 16 point after Paul Millsap's heroics. Millsap struggled throughout all of the postseason, which makes the situation even harder to digest; he's currently shooting 28.9% against the Lakers in the Conference Finals. The Clippers lead by an average of 15 points in Games 5-7, had a much higher net rating, more talent, and none of it seemed to matter. 

A week after the surreal collapse, JaMychal Green went on Instagram and posted his bewilderment.

For the most part, a majority of the Clippers roster has been silent on social media. If anything, players are posting some Instagram stories, but no public tweeting. JaMychal Green's mentality may likely be what the rest of the team is going through right now. They all need time to recharge their brains with their family, take a step back, and evaluate what in the world happened against the Nuggets.

JaMychal Green was a pivotal player for the LA Clippers who likely deserved more minutes. He has versatility as a big that makes him highly valuable. In our opinion, retaining him should be a top priority for the Clippers moving forward.

