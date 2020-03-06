AllClippers
Clippers to Sign Joakim Noah

Farbod Esnaashari

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers will sign free agent center Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract next week. 

Noah has been tied to the Clippers for what seemed to be all season. The first report of him working out the Clippers came as early as the preseason. Six months later, it seems like LA finally got their man.

According to Wojnarowski, "there's optimism that he would finish the season with the team barring any setbacks." Noah would fill the Clippers' final roster spot. He gives LA a third string center, a position that many have been saying the team needs. One such particular instance was against the Philadelphia 76ers, where both Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell spent a majority of the game in foul trouble.

The last game Joakim Noah played March 3, 2019, where he played for the Memphis Grizzlies. In his last season with the NBA, Noah averaged: 7.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.1 APG. This was done primarily off the bench, where he played 40/41 games off the bench, averaging 16.5 MPG.

Both of the Clipper big men (Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell) are relatively young, and Noah gives them a veteran center presence. He provides both the playoff experience, and defensive expertise experience, that helps bolster the locker room environment.

Noah is a former All-Star in 2013, and 2014, and also a former Defensive Player of the Year in the year 2014. He will join the team next week, where he hopes to sign for the rest of the season.

