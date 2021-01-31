NewsGameday
Search

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George address missing games due to COVID-19 protocols

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spoke for the first time since entering quarantine
Author:
Publish date:

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back, and the Clippers couldn't be happier. 

The Clippers did a pretty decent job hanging in there with Kawhi and Paul out, going 1-1 in two very close games. "I thought they really brought it together," George said. "They played for one another." Upon returning, the duo did an even better job of picking up where they left of.

Kawhi Leonard: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 8/15 FGs
Paul George: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 10/19 FGs

The Clippers were very fortunate that Kawhi and George didn't test positive for COVID-19, and that they only missed two games. It could have been much worse, and much scarier.

"Super relieved," George said. "We were both healthy, first and foremost. We were playing so well, it was unfortunate that we had to take a hiatus, but safety’s first."

While the Clippers only lost one game during Kawhi and George's absence, they did get their seven-game winning streak snapped. They responded by immediately winning two straight games, winning nine of their last ten games.

“I mean, it was a bummer because we were on a good roll," Kawhi Leonard said. "That’s my mindset around it. Just want to play basketball, and wanting to keep building on our chemistry and get better. But you know, we understand what the protocols are and it was a chance for guys to step up and play a bigger role.”

It was an unfortunate circumstance, but one of the most fortunate outcomes possible for the LA Clippers.

USATSI_15501268_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George address missing games due to COVID-19 protocols

Jan 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) fouls LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard Remained in Contact with LA Clippers Coaching Staff During Absence

USATSI_10083271
News

"Matt Barnes on Lob City Clippers: 'We Were Our Own Worst Enemy'

Jan 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrate a basket to end the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers' Blowout Win Over the Orlando Magic

USATSI_15501812_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George was on a minutes restriction during Clippers win against Magic

USATSI_15496048
News

Batum on Jackson's Mistake: “We’ve got to stick together."

USATSI_13994856_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George clear protocols and are available to play

USATSI_13962444
News

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info