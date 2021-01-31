Kawhi Leonard and Paul George address missing games due to COVID-19 protocols

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are back, and the Clippers couldn't be happier.

The Clippers did a pretty decent job hanging in there with Kawhi and Paul out, going 1-1 in two very close games. "I thought they really brought it together," George said. "They played for one another." Upon returning, the duo did an even better job of picking up where they left of.

Kawhi Leonard: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 8/15 FGs

Paul George: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 10/19 FGs

The Clippers were very fortunate that Kawhi and George didn't test positive for COVID-19, and that they only missed two games. It could have been much worse, and much scarier.

"Super relieved," George said. "We were both healthy, first and foremost. We were playing so well, it was unfortunate that we had to take a hiatus, but safety’s first."

While the Clippers only lost one game during Kawhi and George's absence, they did get their seven-game winning streak snapped. They responded by immediately winning two straight games, winning nine of their last ten games.

“I mean, it was a bummer because we were on a good roll," Kawhi Leonard said. "That’s my mindset around it. Just want to play basketball, and wanting to keep building on our chemistry and get better. But you know, we understand what the protocols are and it was a chance for guys to step up and play a bigger role.”

It was an unfortunate circumstance, but one of the most fortunate outcomes possible for the LA Clippers.