Kawhi Leonard and Paul George visited each other during NBA hiatus

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George haven't been able to spend much time together on the court this season. To make up for that, the two spent even more time with each other during the NBA hiatus.

During a media conference call today, Paul George revealed that he and Kawhi Leonard visited each other during the NBA hiatus. Sometimes Kawhi would come to LA, and other times George would travel to San Diego.

"We spent a lot of time out of the bubble," George said. "I visited him, he visited me. We spent time in the bubble. For us, it's just more and more being together, learning each other, figuring each other out. The more we're together, the more and the better the chemistry gets."

George added that all of the Clippers spent time with each other during the hiatus, not just him and Kawhi Leonard. On some occasions it was just him and Kawhi, during other occasions, it was the entire team. The Clippers have had so many issues with continuity, that a measure like this was very necessary. 

The 2020 NBA season isn't ideal for any player. No one was able to get the reps they wanted, the practice they wanted, or the season that they wanted. However, it's been a very "what you make of it" season. For Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they're making the most of an unfortunate situation.

