September 27, 2021
Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Re-Signing With LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is staying a Clipper for the "long run."
Kawhi Leonard finally addressed the media for the first time since re-signing with the Clippers. There was one message he wanted to get across loud and clear: he's staying with the Clippers for a long time.

"I'm here," Kawhi Leonard said. "I'm here to be a Clipper. I'm not going to another team unless something drastic happens, but I'm here for the long run."

For Kawhi, the decision was based around his family and winning. Leonard's family lives in the area, and he purchased multiple houses in both Los Angeles and San Diego. Throughout the past two years with the Clippers, the team has essentially catered to his every need, and he's established relationships with the community around him. It felt like a no-brainer that he wanted to re-sign, but he finally broke the silence.

"I made my decision based on at first, obviously, family, being closer to my family, being in the state of California," Kawhi Leonard said. "Once I got here, I learned who works here, like you said, who was in the front office, and just kind of building chemistry with the staff and people in the front office."

The ultimate decision to keep a superstar player to stay is putting them in a position to win. Kawhi Leonard believes that's what the Clippers are doing now, that's why he signed a four-year, $176.3 million contract with the team.

"A big part of it was just winning," Kawhi Leonard said. "Know what I mean? They want to win, I want to win, and I'm home. I'm comfortable with the guys on my team, and I just felt like it was a good situation still."

