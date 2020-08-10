AllClippers
Kawhi Leonard favors health over playoff seeding

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard is more concerned about the Clippers being healthy, than he is about potential seeding.

It's been said before, but this is a very unique NBA season. The idea of homecourt has been completely eradicated for the playoffs, but playoff matchups still exist. To Kawhi Leonard, health takes priority over everything, especially in this season when it's so easy to get injured.

In the case of the Clippers, they've had an incredibly rough time with health all season, and it somehow became just as difficult in the bubble. 

"Hopefully everybody can get back," Leonard said. "If we get a rhythm going with the guys that are here that usually play, we'll see what happens."

After nearly a month of waiting, the Clippers are almost at full strength in Orlando. At the time of writing this article, Patrick Beverley is missing games with a calf injury, and Montrezl Harrell is missing games due to the death of his grandmother. Doc Rivers mentioned that he didn't know if Beverley will be back before the seeding games finish, but stated that he hopes Harrell will be.

Even when these players return, the Clippers will need them to be properly conditioned in order to stand a chance. The lack of conditioning has been the scariest part of Beverley and Harrell's absence. Harrell was just nominated for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and LA needs him to return.

"He brings a lot of energy for us," Leonard said. "Good rebounder. Also good on switching. Good post-up player. Good passer. Once we add a guy that's playing the whole entire game, 48 minutes, I think it will make the team better."

