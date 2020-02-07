AllClippers
Kawhi Leonard will play for Team LeBron in 2020 All-Star Game

Garrett Chorpenning

At least for one night, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James will have to put whatever bad blood they have aside.

During tonight's 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, James selected Leonard with his second pick to play for his All-Star squad. Leonard was the third overall pick in the draft, behind Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. 

There was some speculation heading into tonight's event about who would select Leonard. James' rivalry with Leonard and the L.A. Clippers had some thinking that he would pass on taking the two-time champion, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by Leonard's Toronto Raptors en route to the 2019 NBA Finals. Regardless of who made the pick, there would be some history involved.

Leonard accumulated the fourth-most fan votes in the NBA, behind only James, Antetokounmpo and Davis. He's averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games for the Clippers this season. L.A. has gone 31-8 in games he's played.

James rounded out his starting five by selecting Luka Doncic and James Harden, while Antetokounmpo picked Leonard's former teammate in Pascal Siakam, plus Kemba Walker and Trae Young. 

The rules for this year's All-Star Game have changed drastically. To make things more competitive, it will no longer be a standard four-quarter game. Instead, each quarter will be treated as its own game. The winning team at the end of each quarter will donate $100,000 to a charity of the team captain's choice, and the winner of the game will earn an additional $200,000.

The final quarter of the game will be different than the first three. Rather than starting at 0, each team's cumulative score will be represented on the scoreboard. A final target score will then be set, which is 24 points more than the leading team's score at the time. The change was made to honor late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Whichever team reaches the target score first will win the game. So for example, if Team LeBron is up 120-110 after the first three quarters, the final target score will be 144. Therefore, the game will end after one team hits a game-winning bucket. 

The changes should benefit players like Leonard, as they prioritize playing defense as well — something that we typically don't see in the All-Star Game. 

The 2020 All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 16 at United Center in Chicago. It will be shown on TNT.

