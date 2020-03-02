The L.A. Clippers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season lately, winning four consecutive games over the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers.

L.A. has been fully healthy for each, which has been a rarity this season. The Clippers have only played eight games under those circumstances, but have managed to win all of them.

But even with the Clippers' recent dominance, All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard believes this team is yet to reach its ceiling.

"[We're] Still at a point where we wanna get better," Leonard said after L.A.'s 136-130 win over the Sixers. "For the most part, we still wanna get better. We're not being complacent at all, we just wanna keep getting better... hopefully, we can stay healthy and keep building from here."

It's hard to disagree with Leonard's statement. Even at 41-19, the Clippers have room to improve. A lot of it has to do with health, but getting new players like Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson more familiar with the system will be key as well.

Communication is one of the most important things the Clippers will need to focus on down the stretch of the season. L.A. has used a vast array of different lineups, so the process is a constant one.

Paul George feels that the Clippers are heading in the right direction, but it will still take time.

"It's an ongoing building process," George said. "I think we're trending towards the right way but this is a team that we want to gear toward being the best that we can be. So there's always things that we can work on and get better with, but that's what these games are for."

The Clippers will get another chance to take a step in the right direction on Tuesday night when they take on George's old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on the road.