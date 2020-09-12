SI.com
Kawhi Leonard on Losing Game 5: 'It's a learning lesson for us'

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most even-keeled players in the NBA, even after an epic playoff collapse.

The Clippers were one quarter away from advancing to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history. They had everything going their way in Game 5: a 16 point lead, four more made threes, four more offensive rebounds, fewer turnovers, and more assists. Despite how well the Clippers played, they found a way to blow the lead and lose the game in the final 7 minutes against the Nuggets. While some may show frustration, Kawhi Leonard remains calm.

For a moment, it seemed like Leonard was going to will the Clippers to a victory, despite the horrific collapse by the team. There were multiple instances where he and Paul George brought the Clippers to a two-point deficit with under two minutes left. The chances were there, but LA just couldn't execute. It's hard to put any of the loss on Leonard though, as he had an outstanding game: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, on 50% shooting. 

In a game where Leonard shined, the Clipper bench simply needs to do better. What was once the best bench in the NBA, averaging 50 points a game, seems to continuously blow leads. What was once the best scoring bench duo in NBA history, in Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, seems to continuously put the Clippers in holes. The Clippers bench put up only 16 points on 7/20 FGs; Harrell and Williams only had 10 points. 

The margin for error is thin for both the Clippers and Nuggets. One team will make history as they advance into the conference finals, and LA hopes they can be that team in Game 6.

