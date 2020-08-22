Kawhi Leonard trusts Paul George's shooting: 'We've got his back'

Paul George is struggling in the NBA playoffs.

While George played well in Game 1, Games 2 and 3 were completely different stories. In the last two games, George has shot a combined 7/33 (21%) from the field, and 3/19 (16%) from three. Despite his poor shooting, the Clippers up are up 2-1 in the series against the Dallas Mavericks. It's a very alarming shooting percentage, but the Clippers are not alarmed.

"It's gonna turnaround for him, and we've got his back," Leonard said.

George has spoken about how he wants to alleviate pressure from Kawhi Leonard, and because of that, Leonard will always have his back. Both of them have patience in each other to succeed on the court. Even if George struggles in Game 2 and 3, Leonard has faith in his potential Game 4 performance.

"I mean, he's good," Leonard said. "We all start from scratch again Game 4. You shoot 100% from three in two games, three games, doesn't mean you're going to shoot well going forward. It's all from scratch again. This is Playoff basketball. He's a confident player, he's going to turn it around. We got his back."

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers isn't concerned with George's poor shooting either. Rivers has seen players like Kobe Bryant go cold in one game, then turn it in on in the next one; he knows when a player has confidence.

"Yeah, I'm not worried about it," Rivers said. "He's a great player. He's human. I can tell you this, I can guarantee you this, he has not forgotten how to shoot. It will fall for him."

One of George's final shots in Game 3 was a point-blank shot at the rim that ended up falling in. It was a relief for fans to see, and Rivers believes that it'll help George's confidence.

"It's funny, that last bucket of the game, he made a layup," Rivers said. "Saw the ball go in. Amazing how the basketball gods... That's probably going to be a carryover for the next game for him."

If the Clippers want to put away the Dallas Mavericks in a comfortable amount of games, they'll need Paul George's shooting to return. They were able to win Game 3 through stellar performances of Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac, but they will need George moving forward.