Kawhi Leonard says his mask will be off soon

Masked Kawhi Leonard became the talk of the NBA world, but it's coming to an end soon.

When Kawhi first debuted with a mask against the Portland Trailblazers, he joked that it was hard to breathe wearing it. Turns out there was some truth to that joke, as Leonard still doesn't like wearing the mask.

"It's still uncomfortable," Leonard said. "I don't know how you get used to wearing that."

Kawhi said the mask would be off whenever his stitches were removed, but it seems like that may be some time soon. He's hoping for it to be sooner than later.

It's not something I want to do, but I'm trying to protect myself right now," Leonard said. "It'll be off soon."

Kawhi's performances with the mask on have been good, but if he's uncomfortable with it on, then only good things can happen when it's removed. Here are his two performances:

Game 1 vs Portland: 28 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 9/17 FGs, 3/5 3P

Game 2 vs Utah: 20 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists, 8/19 FGs, 2/4 3P

Average: 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8 assists, 47% FG, 55% 3P

The Clippers lost a hard-fought battle against the Utah Jazz tonight, one where they cut an 18 point deficit, and then another 20 point deficit. After shooting ice cold nearly all game, they had a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes of the game. However, Mike Conley's hot shooting had something else to say.

The game against Utah would have been a fantastic win for the LA Clippers. It would have been their first win in the clutch, their first win after shooting cold, a 20 point comeback, and given them a league-best 5-1 record.

Unfortunately, the team doesn't have much time to regroup. In 48 hours, they'll be facing the best team in the Western Conference - the Phoenix Suns.