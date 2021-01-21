Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 11-4 start: 'We're not satisfied'

The Clippers have started the season with an 11-4 record, a 5 game win streak, and the best record in the NBA - it's not enough for Kawhi Leonard.

"The mindset right now is I'm happy with the wins we're getting, but we're not satisfied," Leonard said. "We want to keep getting better."

11-4 is a great record for the Clippers, but it's actually not that much better from how they were last season. Around this time last year, the Clippers were 11-5; the team was on a 7 game win streak. Yet somehow, everything feels very night and day. Last season just felt like there wasn't anywhere near as much joy as we're seeing now.

"I think we're still trying to get better," Leonard said. "We're not complacent with where we are right now."

One of the biggest differences between seasons is the fact that the Clippers are doing a much better job at closing out games. Last season, they would routinely blow leads to inferior teams like the Chicago Bulls. Through 15 games, the Clippers have had a 20 point lead nine times, and they're 8-1 in those games.

"We're knowing what we're not doing well," Leonard said. "Why the team is making a run. Knowing teams are talented and that we're going to take their best shot."

It's very early but the Clippers have looked very good. Their defense clearly still needs work, but their offense is next level. It's still unsure if they can keep up their historic shooting, but as of right now, they are. There's not much more you can ask for when a team is on a 5 game winning streak, and defeating opponents by an average of 19.6 points.