NewsGameday
Search

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 11-4 start: 'We're not satisfied'

Kawhi Leonard knows the Clippers can do better.
Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers have started the season with an 11-4 record, a 5 game win streak, and the best record in the NBA - it's not enough for Kawhi Leonard.

11-4 is a great record for the Clippers, but it's actually not that much better from how they were last season. Around this time last year, the Clippers were 11-5; the team was on a 7 game win streak. Yet somehow, everything feels very night and day. Last season just felt like there wasn't anywhere near as much joy as we're seeing now.

"I think we're still trying to get better," Leonard said. "We're not complacent with where we are right now."

One of the biggest differences between seasons is the fact that the Clippers are doing a much better job at closing out games. Last season, they would routinely blow leads to inferior teams like the Chicago Bulls. Through 15 games, the Clippers have had a 20 point lead nine times, and they're 8-1 in those games.

"We're knowing what we're not doing well," Leonard said. "Why the team is making a run. Knowing teams are talented and that we're going to take their best shot."

It's very early but the Clippers have looked very good. Their defense clearly still needs work, but their offense is next level. It's still unsure if they can keep up their historic shooting, but as of right now, they are. There's not much more you can ask for when a team is on a 5 game winning streak, and defeating opponents by an average of 19.6 points.

USATSI_15462012_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 11-4 start: 'We're not satisfied'

USATSI_15440723
News

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15393697_168384702_lowres
News

The Clippers are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA

USATSI_14158130
News

Could the LA Clippers Trade for Houston's P.J. Tucker?

USATSI_15418818_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers 8th most valuable franchise in NBA

USATSI_14795904
News

Paul George Recalls First On-Court Meeting With Kobe Bryant: 'It was everything for me'

USATSI_14128604_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris says Clippers have 'better energy' this season.

USATSI_13773444
News

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info