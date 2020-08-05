AllClippers
Kawhi Leonard on Marcus Morris: 'He doesn't give up'

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers may have lost a horrible game to the Phoenix Suns, but Marcus Morris was one of the game's only bright spots.

Morris was one of the players who arrived to the bubble late, and he showed it on opening night. After some early struggles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morris is starting to look like himself. Despite the loss against the Suns, Morris put up: 16PTS/4REB/2/AST/2BLK on 6/8 FG. His performance drew encouragement from Kawhi Leonard.

"He doesn't give up, you know what I mean," Leonard said. "He was playing good defense. He's playing hard"

Part of why the Clippers wanted Morris, is his ability to create a shot. Morris isn't the same type of defensive role player that Maurice Harkless was, but he has a fearless ability to take a shot. Similar to Lou Williams, it doesn't matter if Morris goes cold, it doesn't change his confidence.

"If he misses five in a row, he's going to shoot it like he made 10 in a row," Leonard said. "That's what you got to do in this league. You can never get down on yourself, you got to stay in the queue."

While Morris had a great showing against the Suns, he still hasn't really found his completely synchronized role in the team yet. The Clippers were truly rolling before the NBA hiatus, and Morris was starting to find his place. Unfortunately for both him and the team, he was unable to join the training camp. Consider these seeding games that training camp for Marcus Morris.

