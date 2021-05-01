NewsGamedaySI.COM
Kawhi Leonard is QUESTIONABLE Against Denver Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard has finally been upgraded to questionable.
For the first time in five games, Kawhi Leonard has finally been upgraded to questionable.

Leonard had been dealing with a sore right foot injury that was in the lower part of his foot for over two weeks. The Clippers had done a great job racking up wins without him, but the rest of the western conference also kept winning. Now, the team finds themselves in a position where they could slip to the fourth seed, even though they've won 11 out of 14 games.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue said that he doesn't know if Leonard will play in the game, but he will participate in practice. Leonard's participation in practice will likely determine if he plays in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. If Leonard doesn't feel any soreness in his foot after practicing, he'll likely play.

Patrick Beverley is also participating in practice, but Ty Lue said it's more of a "mental day." Beverley hasn't played a game since April 8 after breaking his hand; he's missed 23 out of the last 25 games.

The LA Clippers vs the Denver Nuggets will likely be the biggest game of the season for both teams. It's tough to say which seed both teams should prefer, as the Lakers could still slip into the 6th seed. Tipoff begins at 7:00 pm PT on May 1.

