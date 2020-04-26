AllClippers
Kawhi Leonard's Trainer says Leonard is "never going to get Content"

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard is a 2-time NBA champion, and he still wants more.

Leonard's longtime trainer, Clint Parks, spoke with Clutchpoints about the Finals MVP's impressive work ethic and hunger for more. 

"I could honestly say since when I first met him when he was 14 years old, he always loved to work hard," Parks said. Nothing has changed, over all these years and the success he’s had, he still works like he’s trying to make the team every year."

The best way to encapsulate Kawhi Leonard's work ethic is the statement, "he still works like he's trying to make the team every year." There is a reason why Kobe Bryant was so drawn to Kawhi Leonard, and it's because both of them had a similar mindset. Work hard, and work tirelessly with something to prove, even if it's already been proven. Two championships are not enough when there's a chance to be one of the greatest.

"He’s never going to get content, he came back from an injury and still won the NBA championship last year," Parks said. "When the season starts next year or whenever it comes back, I can promise you he’s going to come back the same way."

Two weeks ago, Doc Rivers echoed the same sentiment when he said Kawhi Leonard will return in "phenomenal shape." Both Rivers and Parks could agree that if anything, Leonard will be overworking himself during this NBA hiatus. That's the mindset the Clippers need if they want to win the NBA championship, assuming the season resumes.

The status of the NBA season remains unknown, but what is a certainty, is that Kawhi Leonard's legacy will change dramatically with the addition of a third championship.

