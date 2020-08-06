Kevin Durant has the NBA championship going back to southern California. While the Lakers are the number one seeded team in the Western Conference, Durant has the LA Clippers winning it all.

Durant discussed his championship favorite on an episode of the 'Play for Keeps' podcast (H/T Tomer Azarly). Even though the Lakers clearly have it all, he thinks the Clippers just have more. Durant has his finals ending with the Clippers beating the Bucks in seven games.

"If I could choose, I would go Clippers-Bucks for the championship and I’ll go with the Clippers," Durant said.

The reason for Durant's prediction is how deep the Clippers are. For Durant, one of the biggest keys to success is the wing position. Whichever team has the best wings, typically wins the NBA championship. The biggest issue though, is their lack of continuity.

“They’re just so deep, Durant said. "I think once they figure out — because it feels like they haven’t had their team together at once yet for a long period of time — that talent is just undeniable to me when you have PG and Kawhi at the wings. That’s what you need to win is wings. You got those two at the wings arguably the top three, top four at the wing position on one team. And then you have the two best bench scorers. Well not the two best, but the best combo, they perfectly fit with the big and guard.

It's not just the wing pieces though, the Clippers have the best bench in the NBA, and other quality pieces. Durant believes that depth is what gives the Clippers the edge.

“Then you have moving parts like a Marcus Morris, who started on other teams, Reggie Jackson, who was a starter, Landry Shamet, who is a sniper, JaMychal Green, Joakim Noah, he’s giving you solid minutes," Durant said. "They can go 11-deep. Zubac, too. They’ve got like 11 players that actually can play and you wouldn’t mind putting on the court and playing."

There is no wrong answer when it comes to picking an NBA Championship this season. Both the Lakers and Bucks are having historic years, and the Clippers have their greatest team in franchise history. The only thing left to see is if Durant's prediction comes true.