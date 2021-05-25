LA Clippers Will Pick 25th in 2021 NBA Draft After Winning Tiebreaker with Nuggets

Sports Illustrated home
LA Clippers Will Pick 25th in 2021 NBA Draft

The LA Clippers will officially make the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after winning a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets.
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers will officially make the 25th pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, the league announced on Tuesday.

Typically, LA's first-round pick position would have been solidified by now, but because the Clippers and Denver Nuggets both finished the season at 47-25, the NBA had to break the tie. LA won the tiebreaker, giving the Clippers the 25th overall pick and the Nuggets the 26th. 

LA hasn't had much success with its own late-first-round picks in recent years. In 2013, the Clippers used their 25th overall pick to select Reggie Bullock, who wound up appearing in just 68 contests across two seasons before being traded. In 2014, the Clippers took C.J. Wilcox at No. 28, who had an even less notable career with the team. Then, in 2016, they struck out once more by drafting Brice Johnson at No. 25. 

With that said, this year's draft class appears deeper than usual, and the Clippers have shown to be a little more adept at developing young talent under President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Should the Clippers choose to use their pick, there would likely be an abundance of players available who could make an immediate impact next season.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29. ESPN will televise both rounds.

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; General view of the stage and podium before the start of the 2019 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
