Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Could Reunite with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers' top assistant coach, Tyronn Lue, might not be staying with the franchise much longer. Per a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Lue is interested in reuniting with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and coaching the Brooklyn Nets. 

Lue and Irving first came together during the 2014-2015 season, which was Lue's first as an associate head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was promoted to head coach during the following season after David Blatt was fired, leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA title. 

Lue spent the next two seasons in full with the Cavaliers, making consecutive trips to the NBA Finals — both of which ended in losses to the Golden State Warriors. After an 0-6 start the following season (sans Irving and LeBron James), Lue was fired.

Before the start of the 2019-2020 season, Lue nearly became the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers but instead opted to become Doc Rivers' top assistant with the Clippers. 

The Brooklyn job is an attractive one. The Nets were relatively unassuming this year, but that had everything to do with health. Kevin Durant was ruled out for the season before it even began, and Irving only appeared in 20 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. When healthy, that duo has the potential to be the best in the league, and Lue is an option worthy of inheriting such talent.

That said, Lue and Irving's relationship didn't end on the best terms. A quick google search will tell you that the two didn't get along that well and that Irving was never partial to him. It's interesting, then, that Irving reportedly prefers to have Lue as his coach again.

If Lue does leave LA for Brooklyn, Rivers won't have to look far for a replacement. Sam Cassell has drawn interest in the past from teams in need of a head coach, and Rex Kalamian has proven to be an intelligent, defensive-minded option during his nearly 25-year coaching career.T

