AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Doc Rivers on Infamous Donald Sterling Tape: "I didn't even know what to feel"

Garrett Chorpenning

Six years have passed since former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling was caught making racist comments on tape, but the events are still fresh in the minds of those who were involved in the controversy. Among them is Doc Rivers, who was trying to coach his team through a first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in his inaugural season with the franchise when the audio was released.

"Yeah, it bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you're associating with black people," Sterling said to his then-girlfriend V. Stiviano on the leaked tape. "Do you have to?"

Rivers recalls his reaction in the newly-released 'Blackballed' documentary, which debuted Sunday night on Quibi. 

"Andy Roser comes to me and says that TMZ has a tape that they may release, and it's not good," he said. "Honestly, I thought it was some sex tape. And I hate to say that, but I thought with Donald's history, I thought somehow it was some demented sex tape."

After a film session, Rivers informed the team of the tape, but he still wasn't aware of what was on it. It wasn't until he received a call from the team's PR director about it that he understood the magnitude of it.

"Seth, our PR director, calls and says, 'The tape is bad. It's really bad, and it's nothing to do with sex. It's race-related.'", he said. "My head is spinning, we have a meeting in like two hours, I'm pissed... I didn't even know what to feel. Like, am I going to go downstairs and talk about winning?"

Eventually, Rivers and the team decided to protest Sterling's remarks by wearing their warm-ups inside-out ahead of Game 4, sending a powerful message that symbolized that they were playing for themselves rather than the owner.

The first three episodes of 'Blackballed' are available now on Qui

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Will Reopen Practice Facility Monday for Voluntary Workouts

The LA Clippers are easing back into basketball activities and will reopen their practice facility Monday for voluntary workouts.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers, Unlike Lakers, Have Yet to Open Practice Facility

The LA Clippers will continue to stay cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep the practice facility closed.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lob City Remembers Sponsorless Game 5 against Warriors: "It felt like the F**king Superbowl"

Lob City reunited to look back at one of the most memorable games in NBA history.

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers Almost Went for a Completely Different Look in the 1990s

The LA Clippers have always used red, white and blue to represent the franchise, but that almost changed in the early 1990s.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Coaching his son Austin: "It was Different, it was Strange"

Doc and Austin Rivers discuss the positives and negatives of their father-son coaching relationship.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers shares his All-Time Starting Five: Magic, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem

Doc Rivers chose size as a priority with his All-Time starting five.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jamal Crawford on Doc Rivers: "He Never Used What I Didn't do Against me"

Former LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford praised Doc Rivers on a recent episode of The Platform Basketball Podcast.

Garrett Chorpenning

Celtics' Tatum: Kawhi Leonard is "Really that Deal" on the Floor

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum discussed his feelings for Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on the latest episode of All The Smoke.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on the Lakers: "They're in Our Way"

Doc Rivers knows the Clippers' path to the NBA championship goes through the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ivica Zubac’s Inspiration for joining the NBA was his Cousin Zoran Planinic

Ivica Zubac never thought it was possible to become an NBA player, until he saw someone from his home town do it.

Farbod Esnaashari