SI.com
AllClippers
HomeGame DayNews
Search

LA Clippers Suffer Late-Game Collapse vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 5

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets by a final score of 111-105 on Friday night, collapsing in the fourth quarter after blowing a 16-point lead.

The Clippers were dominant in the first half, leading wire-to-wire throughout and making defense a priority. Through the first two quarters, LA allowed just 44 points on 37.8% shooting from the field and 3-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. The Clippers, on the other hand, sank half of their looks from the floor and 9-of-17 from deep. 

The game got tight near the end of the third quarter when Denver managed to pull within six points, but timely triples from Marcus Morris Sr. and Kawhi Leonard swung things back in LA's direction.

That is, until Denver got hot.

Led by Paul Millsap, the Nuggets went on a 13-2 run from the end of the third to the start of the fourth, making it an 82-80 game with less than 10 minutes to play. Denver continued to chip away and eventually took its first lead of the game halfway through the quarter.

The Nuggets didn't look back from there, pushing their lead to eight points and getting clutch buckets to go from Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. 

Ultimately, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 38-25 in the final frame.

It was an especially painful loss for Clippers fans to suffer, but fortunately, there are still two games left in the series. The Clippers have some margin for error — the Nuggets do not. 

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will play Game 6 of the series on Sunday, Sep. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The contest will air on ESPN. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers could eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 to advance to the franchise's first-ever Western Conference Finals.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard: 'It's rare that you find a guy that just knows his game'

Doc Rivers believes Kawhi Leonard is surgical, not robotic.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Have Sights Set Higher than First-Ever Conference Finals Appearance

The LA Clippers are one win away from advancing to the first Conference Finals in franchise history, but Doc Rivers has his sights set higher.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard praises Lou Williams' defense in Game 4 win: 'He's been big for us'

Lou Williams stepped up as a defender in Games 3 and 4.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4 Preview and Prediction

Can the LA Clippers pick up where they left off and take a 3-1 lead in Game 4?

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: LA Clippers Interested in Pursuing Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The LA Clippers — and many other teams around the league — are interested in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers new Inglewood arena receives final approval from City of Inglewood

The Clippers are one step closer to their new arena

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Willbill106

Mike Malone fires back at Patrick Beverley: 'I don’t listen to Patrick Beverley a whole lot'

Mike Malone doesn't care for Patrick Beverley's flailing comments

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley of the LA Clippers have both been named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 Preview and Prediction

How will the LA Clippers respond after dropping Game 2 to the Denver Nuggets?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

stevekosher