Report: Miami's Dan Craig to Join Tyronn Lue's Coaching Staff

Garrett Chorpenning

The LA Clippers are adding another experienced and sought-after candidate to Tyronn Lue's coaching staff: Miami Heat assistant Dan Craig.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Craig took the position after the Clippers offered more money than competing franchises. Craig also hopes to use this opportunity as a pathway to becoming a head coach in the future, per Jackson's report.

Craig has been an assistant in Miami since the 2012-2013 NBA season, though he took a break during the 2015-2016 season to coach the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League (then D-League) affiliate. Craig coached the team to a 40-10 record in that lone year — the winningest record in D-League history — and won the D-League championship over the Los Angeles D-Fenders, 2-1.

Craig was one of the hottest names on the coaching market before this reported hire, having drawn interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers for their head coaching vacancies.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the expectation is that, in addition to Craig, Lue will be joined by Kenny Atkinson, Chauncey Billups, and Larry Drew in coaching the LA Clippers.

The focus with a lot of these candidates seems to be on player development — something the franchise wanted more of from Doc Rivers' staff, according to The Athletic. 

The Clippers look to be capable of winning a championship now, but young players like Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey and Mfiondu Kabengele would certainly help the team's chances should they earn larger roles and continue t develop under this group of assistants. 

