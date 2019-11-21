Clippers vs. Celtics Game Notes

After 14 games of anticipation, the LA Clippers will finally be able to have both of their superstars on the court tonight against the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard will return after a three-game absence with a left knee contusion to join the recently reactivated Paul George on the court as they take on the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The defensive and offensive potential of two of the best wings in the league is tantalizing, particularly after watching each dazzle on his own during the start to the season.

Leonard is averaging career-highs in points (26.8), rebounds (8.9) and assists (6.0) per game while George broke numerous scoring records in his first three games, capping it off with a game-winning 3-pointer against his former team Monday.

Ivica Zubac inadvertently broke the news of the pair's debut at shootaround earlier today when he was asked if he was excited whenever the two would get to play together.

"Yeah, yeah, finally. It will be great," Zubac said. "We are really good with only Kawhi. We are really good with only PG, so you know when you put them two together, it’s got to be good. So we’ll see it tonight, but I’m really excited."

Doc Rivers had a similar sentiment, but also some general intrigue as to what a more complete version of the team's roster will look like at this point in the season.

"Just more curious than any of those (emotions) probably, just looking forward to getting them on the floor. Think about it – they've had a shootaround together, that's it," Rivers said. "It’s just really a strange thing but I'm all for it, I’m all for it."

The Clippers – and the NBA – have been waiting since July 5 to see the superstar pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in action. That wait blessedly comes to an end tonight.