clippers
Top Stories
News

Clippers vs. Celtics Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant

After 14 games of anticipation, the LA Clippers will finally be able to have both of their superstars on the court tonight against the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard will return after a three-game absence with a left knee contusion to join the recently reactivated Paul George on the court as they take on the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The defensive and offensive potential of two of the best wings in the league is tantalizing, particularly after watching each dazzle on his own during the start to the season. 

Leonard is averaging career-highs in points (26.8), rebounds (8.9) and assists (6.0) per game while George broke numerous scoring records in his first three games, capping it off with a game-winning 3-pointer against his former team Monday. 

Ivica Zubac inadvertently broke the news of the pair's debut at shootaround earlier today when he was asked if he was excited whenever the two would get to play together. 

"Yeah, yeah, finally. It will be great," Zubac said. "We are really good with only Kawhi. We are really good with only PG, so you know when you put them two together, it’s got to be good. So we’ll see it tonight, but I’m really excited."

Doc Rivers had a similar sentiment, but also some general intrigue as to what a more complete version of the team's roster will look like at this point in the season. 

"Just more curious than any of those (emotions) probably, just looking forward to getting them on the floor. Think about it – they've had a shootaround together, that's it," Rivers said. "It’s just really a strange thing but I'm all for it, I’m all for it."

The Clippers – and the NBA  have been waiting since July 5 to see the superstar pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in action. That wait blessedly comes to an end tonight. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers Postgame: Paul George's game-winner gives LA the 90-88 victory

SabreenaMerchant
1 2

Paul George's 3-pointer was the deciding basket in the Clippers' win over his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

WATCH: Billy Donovan talks about Paul George's approach to the game

SabreenaMerchant
1

The Clippers take on the Thunder Monday night in Paul George's first matchup against his former team.

Clippers Stock Watch: Paul George is the missing offensive piece

SabreenaMerchant
1

In a new feature, Clippers Maven will take a quick look at which Clippers are trending up or trending down.

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant
1

The Clippers are getting closer to full strength, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are projected to play together for the first time as teammates.

Clippers fall to Pelicans in Paul George's debut

SabreenaMerchant
3 1

The Clippers star wing shined offensively in his first game of the season, but the team couldn't stop New Orleans in a 132-127 defeat.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Game Notes

SabreenaMerchant
1

The shorthanded LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Paul George reportedly set to return Thursday

SabreenaMerchant
1 2

Per a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo, the Clippers superstar will make his debut for the team on Thursday in New Orleans.

Clippers Postgame: LA beats Toronto, 98-88

SabreenaMerchant
4

Sabreena Merchant of SI and Joe Morgan of Sporting News break down three keys to LA's victory over Toronto.

WATCH: Nick Nurse discusses the challenges of defending Kawhi Leonard

SabreenaMerchant
2

This is the first time Nick Nurse will be coaching against his former player, and 2019 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.

Welcome to Clippers SI

SabreenaMerchant
2

Here’s a look at what to expect from Sports Illustrated’s Clippers coverage.