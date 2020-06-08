LA Clippers Debut Powerful "While We Were Away" Video, Narrated by Paul George

We're nearly three months removed from March 11, the date when the NBA season was indefinitely suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A lot has been happening since then, both concerning the virus and not.

LA Clippers star Paul George discusses the events in a new, two-minute video released by the franchise Monday morning called "While We Were Away."

The video opens with a shot of the lights turning off at the Clippers training facility, followed by scenes of an empty Los Angeles and images of hospitals — all references to COVID-19.

"While we were away," George says. "They closed up the courts. Pulled down the rims. The virus spread. The hospitals surged. Masks became the uniform. Zoom became the job. Essential was redefined: doctors, nurses, the grocery clerk, the delivery guy. Our All-Stars. Lives were lost. Jobs were lost. We thought we ran out of tears. There are always more."

The video then cuts to black before images of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery appear. George then talks about the protests against racism and police brutality that have taken place all over the world.

"While we were away," George says. "George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were murdered. Cause of death: another, more familiar virus, centuries old. The names and dates change. The national cycle of racial injustice and police brutality do not. Shared anger poured across city streets and country roads. There is action to take, work to do, beyond pretty statements and glossy videos."

There's another cut to black after George stops speaking, followed by short clips of Doc Rivers, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell addressing Clipper Nation.

The video ends with a montage of the players working out during quarantine, plus a clip of the lights coming back on at LA's training facility — with Kawhi Leonard on the court.

It serves as a reminder that while it's exciting that basketball is finally coming back, there are always things more important than the sport.

Check out the full video below, and be sure to let us know what you think of it.