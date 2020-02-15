AllClippers
Clippers to host Timberwolves swingman Evan Turner for workout

Garrett Chorpenning

Now that the trade deadline has passed, NBA teams are beginning to shift their focus to the buyout market. The L.A. Clippers are among those scouring the market for some additional help, and one such candidate has been identified.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Evan Turner will work out for the Clippers today.

Turner, who was traded to Minnesota in a four-team deal on February 5, has yet to play for the Timberwolves this season. He did appear in 19 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest.

Turner hasn't been bought out by Minnesota just yet, but the franchise has reportedly permitted him to meet with the Clippers. 

Turner's biggest strength is his versatility. The 31-year-old has played point guard, shooting guard and small forward throughout his 10-year career, though he's primarily been listed as a guard for the last two years. He's not a great defender, but he's someone that could work in a variety of lineups.

That said, Turner's fit with the franchise isn't exactly clear. The Clippers need another point guard, and while he is capable of playing the position, he isn't the clear-cut distributor that would best complement the roster. Turner can't shoot, either — he's made 19.3 percent of his looks from three-point range since 2018-2019 and missed all five such attempts as a member of the Hawks.

Rodney McGruder does a lot of what Turner does, and he's better in most aspects. He can't move the ball as well as Turner does and he sacrifices some height, but McGruder is a more consistent shooter with a lot of the same strengths.

McGruder is already struggling to break into the rotation, too. Turner would likely be an insurance guy at best. 

If Turner does impress during his workout, the Clippers could sign him to a 10-day contract or for the remainder of the season. The former seems more likely, but even then, L.A. is probably better off looking elsewhere for help.

