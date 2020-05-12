AllClippers
Celtics' Tatum: Kawhi Leonard is "Really that Deal" on the Floor

Garrett Chorpenning

It's no secret that guys like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are idolized by some of the NBA's youngest stars. Leonard and George began to rise while those guys were still in high school, so they got to watch them become stars in the league.

One such player is Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who was named to the All-Star team for the first time this season. Before the season was suspended, the 22-year-old forward was averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Tatum joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of All The Smoke and discussed several topics. When Jackson asked him who he thinks some of the toughest players in the league are, Tatum mentioned both of the LA Clippers' stars.

"It's either like Kawhi, Melo, Paul George," he said. "I would say KD but he was hurt this year, so it would be between those three. Those are all three guys that I would watch film on in high school and study their moves and now I get to play against them."

Tatum was especially complimentary of Leonard.

"Kawhi... he that deal," he said. "He's not flashy, but he gets the job done. So I always like watching him and how hard he competes on both ends. I like watching the Clippers play when I'm not playing."

Despite missing 13 games this season, Leonard was enjoying a career-year for the Clippers. In 51 games, the two-way star was averaging career-highs in points (26.9), rebounds (7.3) and assists (5.0) while playing 32.2 minutes per game. 

If the season does resume at some point this year, Leonard's stellar play could put him in the conversation to be named MVP. 

Check out Tatum's full interview with Barnes and Jackson here.

