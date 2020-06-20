What the Joakim Noah Signing Means for the LA Clippers

After signing what will almost surely go down as the lengthiest 10-day contract in NBA history, it appears as though Joakim Noah is staying with the LA Clippers.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, as soon as the transaction window goes into effect.

Noah originally joined the Clippers on March 9 via 10-day contract, and the veteran big was in attendance for LA's next game on March 10 against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he never got a chance to debut for his new team as the NBA season was suspended the following day.

Noah's pairing with the Clippers wasn't spontaneous, though. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, both sides had been interested in working together as far back as September, but a freak injury left him unable to perform for roughly six months.

Now, Noah has had ample time to recover and get in shape. Even at 35, he still brings a lot to the table that the Clippers have been missing all season long.

At 6-feet-11-inches, Noah is the second-tallest player on the roster, behind only Ivica Zubac, who has an inch on him. That gives the Clippers another big body to put on the floor in the event that Zubac or Montrezl Harrell gets into foul trouble, or worse, suffers an injury.

Noah also has a reputation for being a high-energy, motivational player. Look back at some of his old runs with the Chicago Bulls, and you'll find him clapping, cheering and generally being one of the first players to embrace — or defend — his teammates.

That said, Noah's role with the Clippers goes beyond his performance on the court. With seven playoff runs and several All-Defensive honors to his name, he's someone that any member of the team can look to for leadership and guidance — especially LA's bigs.

He may not see the floor a lot during the Clippers' potential run to the Finals, but Noah is the ideal veteran to add to a roster seeking an NBA title.