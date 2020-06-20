AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

What the Joakim Noah Signing Means for the LA Clippers

Garrett Chorpenning

After signing what will almost surely go down as the lengthiest 10-day contract in NBA history, it appears as though Joakim Noah is staying with the LA Clippers.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, as soon as the transaction window goes into effect. 

Noah originally joined the Clippers on March 9 via 10-day contract, and the veteran big was in attendance for LA's next game on March 10 against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he never got a chance to debut for his new team as the NBA season was suspended the following day.

Noah's pairing with the Clippers wasn't spontaneous, though. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, both sides had been interested in working together as far back as September, but a freak injury left him unable to perform for roughly six months. 

Now, Noah has had ample time to recover and get in shape. Even at 35, he still brings a lot to the table that the Clippers have been missing all season long.

At 6-feet-11-inches, Noah is the second-tallest player on the roster, behind only Ivica Zubac, who has an inch on him. That gives the Clippers another big body to put on the floor in the event that Zubac or Montrezl Harrell gets into foul trouble, or worse, suffers an injury.

Noah also has a reputation for being a high-energy, motivational player. Look back at some of his old runs with the Chicago Bulls, and you'll find him clapping, cheering and generally being one of the first players to embrace — or defend — his teammates.

That said, Noah's role with the Clippers goes beyond his performance on the court. With seven playoff runs and several All-Defensive honors to his name, he's someone that any member of the team can look to for leadership and guidance — especially LA's bigs.

He may not see the floor a lot during the Clippers' potential run to the Finals, but Noah is the ideal veteran to add to a roster seeking an NBA title. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lou Williams wants NBA jerseys and courts to say "Black Lives Matter"

Lou Williams wants player's platforms to be maximized when the NBA returns.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Claps Back at Reporter who Compares him to Alex Caruso

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams clapped back at a Lakers reporter after he said Alex Caruso is the better of the two.

Garrett Chorpenning

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers Rivalry: "We’ve never played them in the Playoffs"

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers rivalry until the two teams meet in the playoffs.

Farbod Esnaashari

Nick Wright: Houston Rockets a "Better Team" than the LA Clippers

Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright says he believes the Houston Rockets are a "better team" than the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet says the best way to drive change is "through education"

Landry Shamet believes America needs more accountability of the past.

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver will Support Players who Choose to Skip Remainder of Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he will respect players who choose to skip the remainder of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' new Inglewood Arena will be to Bird-Friendly at PETA's Request

The Clippers new arena will be both people, and bird friendly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: LA is Going All Out to "Keep Everybody Mentally Sharp"

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his organization is doing everything possible to its players mentally sharp ahead of the NBA restart in Orlando.

Garrett Chorpenning

Steve Ballmer is holding Town-Hall Sessions with Employees

Steve Ballmer is giving employees a chance to voice their concerns with the community.

Farbod Esnaashari

Which Five Former LA Clippers Should Have Their Numbers Retired?

Ralph Lawler recently named five former LA Clippers that should have their numbers retired by the franchise. Do you agree with his list?

Garrett Chorpenning