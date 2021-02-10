Report: Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Return vs. LA Clippers

After missing the last 13 games while recovering from COVID-19, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly return vs the LA Clippers.

After missing the last 13 games while recovering from COVID-19, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return for tonight's game against the LA Clippers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Towns has been sidelined since announcing he had contracted the virus on Jan. 15. In the initial statement, Towns made reference to his mother, Jacqueline, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in April 2020.

The 25-year-old big man is one of the most dominant centers in the NBA and will certainly change the dynamic of tonight's contest between the Wolves and Clippers.

Towns averaged a career-high 26.5 points in 2019-20 and connected on 41% of his 7.9 three-point attempts per game. He's good for at least 10 rebounds a night as well, which goes to show just how effective Towns can be both in the paint and beyond the arc.

The Clippers will have their collective hands full in trying to cover Towns, but will likely look to Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac to be his primary defenders. Kawhi Leonard will probably spend a few possessions defending him as well — the Clippers always prefer to handle the more challenging assignments by committee, after all.

LA will also be without Paul George on Wednesday night, who will stay in Los Angeles as the Clippers embark on a brief two-game road trip. George is currently recovering from a right foot injury, and while there's no concrete timetable for his return, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has referred to it as a "day-to-day" injury. George will be reevaluated when the team returns to California later this week.

Fortunately for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley could be back in the rotation as soon as tonight as he continues to work his way back from a right knee injury. He's missed the last eight games, but he made the road trip with the team and is considered questionable to play on Wednesday.

If Beverley is unable to play, look for Reggie Jackson to start in his place.

The LA Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

Paul George to Miss LA Clippers' Road Trip Due to Injury

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Magic Johnson: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are MVP Candidates