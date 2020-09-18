SI.com
LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Finishes Fifth in MVP Voting

Garrett Chorpenning

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was officially named the 2019-2020 Most Valuable Player on Friday afternoon, beating out finalists LeBron James and James Harden. However, LA Clippers fans have something to be proud of, too.

Kawhi Leonard earned the fifth-most points in the MVP race, just 32 points shy of Luka Doncic, who finished in fourth. It's Leonard's highest ranking on the MVP ladder since the 2016-2017 season, when he finished in third.

Leonard's placement on the list feels about right. He was the best player on the Clippers' roster this season, averaging 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for a team that finished in second place in the Western Conference standings. His marks in points and assists were both a career-high, as well.

Leonard also pulled off one of the most impressive feats of his career earlier this season when he recorded his first-ever triple-double in a comeback win against the Miami Heat. 

In addition to his placement in the MVP race, Leonard also earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team and the All-Defensive Second Team this season. It's his fourth All-NBA selection and sixth All-Defensive. He also earned his first All-Star Game MVP trophy in February after going off for 30 points on 8-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

Even though we won't be able to see Leonard play again until next season, he certainly left behind plenty of highlights to keep Clippers fans occupied.

Other players receiving MVP votes includes Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum. 

For a full tally of this year's MVP voting, click here. 

