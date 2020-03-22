Kawhi Leonard is More Dominant than you Think

Kawhi Leonard has enjoyed plenty of success since he came into the NBA in 2011. The 28-year-old is already a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, five-time All-Defensive teamer, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time All-Star. He's done a lot of winning in that time, too, as Leonard's teams have yet to miss the postseason.

But would you have guessed that Leonard has the highest individual winning percentage in the history of the league?

Leonard has appeared in 518 games throughout his career, and his team has come out on top in 75.3% of those games. That ranks just above Magic Johnson (74%) and Larry Bird (73.6%), who round out the top three among players that have appeared in at least 250 career games.

Of course, basketball is a team sport, and this is not something that Leonard would have been able to accomplish had he not been surrounded by top-tier talent to this point.

During his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard was fortunate enough to play with all-time greats like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. On top of that, Leonard had the benefit of being coached by Gregg Popovich, who currently ranks third on the list of winningest coaches in NBA history.

Leonard made 407 total appearances for San Antonio, with a personal record of 311-96.

Leonard's lone season with the Toronto Raptors is even more impressive. While Nick Nurse does look to be one of the league's great coaches in the making, the talent surrounding Leonard doesn't compare to that of what he had in San Antonio.

Leonard made 60 total appearances for Toronto, with a personal record of 41-19.

Now, he's enjoying another successful season for the L.A. Clippers. Under the direction of Doc Rivers and alongside talented stars in Paul George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, Leonard is averaging career-high numbers across the board as he continues to improve his game.

In 51 appearances for L.A. this season, Leonard has a personal record of 38-13.

So while some of his success must be credited to the teammates and coaches he's been around, there's no denying Leonard's individual greatness. Each team he's been a part of has been significantly better with him on the floor, which is why he has those two Finals MVP awards back home.